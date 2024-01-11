Armed thieves rob 2 convenience stores overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating two separate convenience store armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

The robberies happened just a day after a store clerk on the South Side was shot to death during an attempted robbery.

As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported, the two robberies happened over an hour apart. Police said both involved three male suspects armed with handguns.

The first robbery happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Grand Avenue in Belmont Central.

Those Three male suspects entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint, and then took some money before taking off, according to police.

A short time later, around 11:15 p.m., a similar situation, in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood, where three male suspects held a store clerk at gunpoint.

They stole money and several cartons of cigarettes, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

That's unlike the attempted robbery in Chatham. In that case, convenience store worker Shadi Mohammad Suleumen Almomani was shot and killed after his shift Tuesday night when he tried to fight off an armed robber.

Police are still looking for the suspect in that case, as well as the two armed robberies.