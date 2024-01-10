Chicago convenience store employee shot, killed during robbery
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed during a robbery in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police said the 43-year-old employee was in an alley, in the 300 block of East 79th Street, when he was approached by a man who attempted to rob him. The offender fired shots, hitting the employee in the head.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
