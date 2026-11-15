2 children killed, adult hospitalized after house fire in Beloit, Wisconsin

Two children were killed, and an adult was hospitalized after a house fire in Beloit, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to the home, which was filled with heavy smoke around 3:47 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hindsdal Avenue.

Firefighters entered and found the two children dead inside the home. Their identities were not released as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials said an adult was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City of Beloit Fire Department, the City of Beloit Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.