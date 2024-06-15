2 people killed, 2 children among 5 others hurt in pair of overnight fires on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, and two children are among five people hurt after a pair of overnight fires on the city's South Side, according to fire officials.

The fires happened in the South Shore and Bridgeport neighborhoods about an hour apart.

One of the fires happened around 3 a.m. inside a three-story building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street in South Shore.

It was confirmed that one person was killed in the fire.

Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another adult was taken to hospital in fair condition.

Chicago Fire Department

About an hour before, crews battled another fire that left one person dead in the 3100 block of South Green Street in Bridgeport around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were seen attacking the flames from the roof and the ground.

Chicago Fire Department

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not confirm if it was the same person who died.

The ages and genders of each of the victims were not released.

The circumstances surrounding both fires remain under investigation.