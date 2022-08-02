Watch CBS News
2 Chicago police officers sprayed with Mace during arrest in South Austin

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with Mace while making an arrest in the South Austin neighborhood. 

Police said the officers were arresting a man who had a gun in his waist band, in the 5000 block of West Gladys around 8:06 p.m. While placing the offender in custody, police said a woman came up and sprayed the officers with Mace. 

The woman ran away and officers are searching for her. 

The two officers were treated at a local hospital. 

