2 Chicago Catholic parishes hold taco fiesta to celebrate partnership

Two Chicago Catholic parishes celebrated their partnership with a taco fiesta on Sunday.

Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph Parish — which comprises Immaculate Conception Church at 1431 N. North Park Ave. in Old Town and St. Joseph Church at 1107 N. Orleans St. in the old Cabrini-Green area — teamed up with Mother of the Americas Parish, at 2226 S. Whipple St. in Little Village.

The event was described as an afternoon of food, fellowship, and fun.

The celebration began with an 11 a.m. bilingual mass at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Father Tom Boharic, pastor of Mother of the Americas.

Attendees then walked together across the street to the Immaculate Conception-St. Joseph School, at 363 W. Hill St., to for the taco fiesta.

Organizers said sharing parishes is an Archdiocesan initiative that builds connections between communities of different cultural and economic backgrounds.

The two parishes have been partnering together since 2020.