2 suspects charged in Garfield Park mass shooting that left woman dead, 4 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were charged in connection to a deadly mass shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood in July.

Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23, were arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. One was arrested in the 3100 block of North Sayre Avenue in Chicago, and the other in the 6500 block of W. Montrose Avenue in Harwood Heights.

Police said they were identified as the offenders who opened fire in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard on July 16, striking and killing a 40-year-old woman.

The victim, who was identified as Ashley Griggs, was the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate.

Three men, ages 38, 39, and 42, and a woman, 38, were also hurt during the shooting.

One of the victims told police that the suspects were traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Bahamon and Lozada were taken into custody, and both were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both men are scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.