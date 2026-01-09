2 California women charged with drug trafficking in O'Hare cocaine bust

Two women from California are charged with drug trafficking after being busted with kilos of cocaine at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced the bust Friday morning. The DEA said they received a tip before Nancy Ramos, 20, of Huntington Park, California, arrived at O'Hare from Los Angeles on Jan. 5. Agents located her at the airport, and after a drug-sniffing dog gave a positive result from a sniff test, searched her luggage and found approximately 13 kilograms of cocaine inside.

DEA agents then identified and found Vanessa Perez, 27, of Los Angeles at the airport. When she agreed to have her checked luggage searched, the DEA said agents found an additional nine kilograms of cocaine.

Perez and Ramos are both charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.