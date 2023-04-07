Watch CBS News
2 businesses robbed minutes apart on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after two businesses were robbed on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning. 

Police said three men entered a business, in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue just after 4 a.m., stole money, and drove away in a gray sedan, heading westbound on Belmont. 

About 10 minutes earlier, police said four men entered a business, in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road, and demanded money. The offenders took off with the money in a silver sedan, according to police.

No arrests were made in either robbery.

Police have not confirmed if the two are connected. 

