2 businesses robbed minutes apart on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after two businesses were robbed on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.
Police said three men entered a business, in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue just after 4 a.m., stole money, and drove away in a gray sedan, heading westbound on Belmont.
About 10 minutes earlier, police said four men entered a business, in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road, and demanded money. The offenders took off with the money in a silver sedan, according to police.
No arrests were made in either robbery.
Police have not confirmed if the two are connected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.