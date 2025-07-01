Watch CBS News
2 arrested in Bridgeview, Illinois chop shop crackdown after Public Storage raid

By
Sara Tenenbaum
2 arrested in Bridgeview, Illinois chop shop crackdown after Public Storage raid
Two people are under arrest and third person is under investigation after Bridgeview police raided a Public Storage facility Monday morning.

Police in the southwest suburb said officers raided a facility in the 10000 block of South Harlem Avenue after receiving a call about suspicious activity. There, they said they found three stolen vehicles in different stages of disassembly. They also found five engines with attached transmissions and numerous other auto parts.

Police said they found items in five different storage units at the facility. When they arrived at the Public Storage, they said several people were still there and taken into custody. Two have been arrested and a third remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.  

