Two-alarm structural fire in Aurora; police warn people to stay clear

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Police are warning people to avoid the area of Fourth Street following a two-alarm structural fire Thursday afternoon. 

Police said the fire started on the 100 block of Fourth Street. Fire officials are on the scene. 

Fourth Street is shut down between Claim Street and Spring Street. Flagg Street is also shut down between Lincoln Avenue and Root Street, according to Aurora police.  

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 5, 2022 / 1:43 PM

