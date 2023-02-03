Watch CBS News
2-3-23: Remembering His Airness' greatest moments on Michael Jordan Day

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is the day to "be like Mike." Michael Jordan Day might not be an official holiday, but it's a day that likely will happen only once in a lifetime: 2-3-23. Do those numbers ring a bell?

Whether or not you think Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, his long list of historic accomplishments is undeniable:

  • 6 NBA championships
  • 6 NBA Finals MVPs
  • 5 NBA regular season MVPs
  • 10 All-NBA first teams
  • 9-time NBA All-Defensive first teams
  • 14 All-Star teams
  • 3 All-Star Game MVPs
  • 1988 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
  • 1985 Rookie of the Year
  • 10-time NBA scoring champion
  • 3-time NBA steals leader
  • 3-time AP Athlete of the Year
  • 2-time Olympic gold medal winner
  • Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2009

What's your favorite moment of Jordan's career? 

"The Shot" over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 playoffs? 

Every Angle: “The Shot” | The Jordan Vault by NBA on YouTube

His game-winning shot against the Jazz to clinch the Bulls' sixth NBA title? 

Final 4:39 Of Michael Jordan’s LAST BULLS GAME vs Jazz - 1998 NBA Finals 🚨🔥 by NBA on YouTube

The "Flu Game" in 1997 (yes, we know, it was actually food poisoning)? 

Michael Jordan’s ICONIC Flu Game On This Day 25 Years Ago 😳 by NBA on YouTube

His iconic slam dunk from the free-throw line in the 1988 Dunk Contest? 

Best of 1988 Slam Dunk Contest | Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins by NBA on YouTube
First published on February 3, 2023 / 3:51 PM

