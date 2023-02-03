2-3-23: Remembering His Airness' greatest moments on Michael Jordan Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is the day to "be like Mike." Michael Jordan Day might not be an official holiday, but it's a day that likely will happen only once in a lifetime: 2-3-23. Do those numbers ring a bell?

Whether or not you think Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, his long list of historic accomplishments is undeniable:

6 NBA championships

6 NBA Finals MVPs

5 NBA regular season MVPs

10 All-NBA first teams

9-time NBA All-Defensive first teams

14 All-Star teams

3 All-Star Game MVPs

1988 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

1985 Rookie of the Year

10-time NBA scoring champion

3-time NBA steals leader

3-time AP Athlete of the Year

2-time Olympic gold medal winner

Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2009

What's your favorite moment of Jordan's career?

"The Shot" over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 playoffs?

His game-winning shot against the Jazz to clinch the Bulls' sixth NBA title?

The "Flu Game" in 1997 (yes, we know, it was actually food poisoning)?

His iconic slam dunk from the free-throw line in the 1988 Dunk Contest?