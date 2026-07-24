As America celebrates 250 years, DuPage County kicks off 185th county fair

When it's summer, it's county fair season in Illinois, a tradition that goes back generations.

The tradition of the county fair is timeless, but take it from a guy who has 27 years of history at the DuPage County Fair.

Fair manager Jim McGuire will tell you 2026 is a big deal in DuPage County.

"This is a big year for the county fair. It's the 185th year that there's been a fair in DuPage County," he said.

It's a summer tradition of little kids and their big animals.

Eleven-year-old Garrett Ferreri hopes he has a prized pig in Klondike.

"I think it fits him a lot, because he kind of looks like a Klondike bar. He loafs around a lot," Garrett said. "I'm pretty sure he weighs around 254 pounds at least."

Pigs may loaf, but people compete at the county fair.

"Learning from one another through the competitive exhibits, whether it's the animals, whether it's the artistry, whether it's baking the best apple pie," McGuire said.

Not to mention other impressive feats, like log rolling and ax-throwing.

"Fairs, overall, have been happening for thousands of years. They date back forever. It's what brings community together," McGuire said.

This year, the DuPage County community is coming together at the fair to mark a milestone not just for the county, but the country as the U.S. celebrates its 250th birthday.

"I think it's important because kids need to be a part of it," DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy said.

Conroy started the fair's "DuPage Celebrates America's 250" mural, but left it for kids to finish.

"So that they can fill it in and they can make this their artwork," she said.

At the county fair, everyone has a hand in keeping the tradition timeless.

"In 27 years, I haven't missed a magical moment at the fair," McGuire said.