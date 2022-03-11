18-year-old charged in armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 18-year-old has been charged in the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Auburn Gresham back in August.

Police said the 18-year-old is being charged as a juvenile due to his age at the time of carjacking.

The teen was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 18-year-old rideshare driver in the 7800 block of South May Street on August 14, 2021.

He is expected in court on Friday.