15 states, including Illinois, have monkeypox cases, according to federal health officials

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The world continues watching the virus that cause monkeypox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says 15 states -- including Illinois -- and the District of Columbia, all have cases of monkeypox.

In a briefing this morning, federal health officials say there is no community spread in the U.S.

They're tracking 45 cases nationwide -- the majority tied to international travel.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close, sustained physical contact through bodily fluids or sores. Symptoms similar to the flu, or rashes, often near the genitals are telltale signs.

Officials say the country has plenty of vaccines and treatments to respond to further spread.