15 hospitalized in Seneca boat fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people are hospitalized after a fire on a boat in Seneca Saturday afternoon, police say. At least one of those people suffered serious injuries.

According to Illinois State Police, officials responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County.

There were 17 people on the boat. Thirteen of those were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries. A marina employee was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois Department of Natural Resourse Conservation Police is leading the investigation into the incident.