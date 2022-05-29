15 hospitalized in Seneca boat fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people are hospitalized after a fire on a boat in Seneca Saturday afternoon, police say. At least one of those people suffered serious injuries.
According to Illinois State Police, officials responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County.
There were 17 people on the boat. Thirteen of those were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries. A marina employee was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Illinois Department of Natural Resourse Conservation Police is leading the investigation into the incident.
