14-year-old boy among two wounded after shooting in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy are wounded after a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 2:27 a.m., the two were standing outside, on the 1300 block of North Hudson, when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. An argument between two people nearby resulted in the shooting, according to police.

The man suffered one gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital where they are both listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.