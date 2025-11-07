14 protesters arrested outside Broadview ICE facility, Cook County Sheriff's Office says

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said 14 people had been arrested as of 10 a.m. outside the Broadview ICE facility Friday morning.

No further details were immediately released about who was arrested specifically, but a coalition of suburban moms staged a protest this morning, holding a sit-in in the street outside the facility and outside of the designated protest area.

CBS News Chicago saw people being handcuffed and walked away from the protest area.

No information has been released about any charges filed or pending.

The sheriff's office said they'll have an update later Friday afternoon.