13-year-old hospitalized after car owner shoots during break-in, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot by the owner of a car he was breaking into, Chicago police say.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South langley the teen was breaking into a Kia when he was confronted by the 26-year-old man who owns the Kia, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The car owner got out a gun and fired shots toward the 13-year-old boy. The boy was struck in the laeg and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

The Kia owner was taken in by police for questioning.

Police recovered weapons from both the teen and the 26-year-old car owner.

Detectives are investigating.