13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.

According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.

Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."

Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.

The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs.

The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.

We are reporting an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness linked to a McHenry business and are asking for assistance in an illness outbreak investigation. Find out more and complete the survey if it applies to you: https://t.co/r3PRNFFii5. pic.twitter.com/C58iYOEDCL — McHenryCountyHealth (@McHenryCoHealth) September 14, 2022