12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Chicago police said the boy was outside with a family member, near 21st Place and Wood Street, when two people walked up to them and started shooting around 10:30 p.m.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the shooters ran away and have not been caught.
