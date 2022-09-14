Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy was outside with a family member, near 21st Place and Wood Street, when two people walked up to them and started shooting around 10:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the shooters ran away and have not been caught.

