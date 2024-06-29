11 hurt when escalator at Milwaukee's American Family Field goes awry after Cubs-Brewers game

MILWAUKEE (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) -- Eleven people were injured Saturday afternoon when an escalator malfunctioned during the Cubs-Brewers game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers said in a statement that after the game ended, a downward escalator from the terrace to the loge level malfunctioned and sped up.

There were people on the escalator at the time, and 11 people were injured, the Brewers' statement said.

The team said five people were treated at the ballpark, and six were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not listed, but their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Brewers.

"Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response," the Brewers said in the statement.

The Cubs had just won the game 5-3 at the time.

American Family Field, perhaps more commonly known as Miller Park until the conclusion of the 2020 season, first opened with the beginning of the 2001 campaign.

Last December, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that was slated to provide the Brewers with more than $500 million in public dollars to make necessary stadium improvements between then and 2050.