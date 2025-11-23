100 seniors in Bronzeville treated to early Thanksgiving dinner

There was a lot to be thankful for in Bronzeville on Sunday.

Saint James Parish served an early Thanksgiving meal to 100 senior citizens. The event also had door prizes and some live music to liven the atmosphere.

Organizers said they've been doing this for decades, but it is especially important this year because the cost of groceries is so high.

"Just something that we always like to do for our seniors," said Erin Makowski. "Sometimes, that's a population that can be forgotten, and not taken care of, and so we try to support them."

Sunday's meal was made possible with help from the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Rotary Club.