10-year-old shot while inside bedroom in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A boy was shot while inside his bedroom in Englewood Sunday night.

Police said the victim, 10, was in his bedroom, in the 600 block of West Englewood around 10:40 p.m., when he suddenly felt pain. The child ran to an adult in the home who called police.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and two to the buttocks. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Further investigation revealed that several rounds entered through the siding of the house striking the boy, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.