10-year-old girl seriously injured by shots fired outside bedroom window in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 10-year-old girl was shot inside an Englewood home Thursday night.

Bullets went through her bedroom window just after 11 p.m., right next to Ogden Park, at 64th Street and Racine Avenue. Police said shots were fired from outside. The bullet, fired from outside the home, went straight through the upstairs window and into her bedroom.

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

CBS 2 spoke to a street pastor at the scene who questioned the safety of being in your own home.

"On a school night when a child is in the house and ends up shot, even at home. You kind of wonder what home is nowadays," Pastor Donovan Price.

Chicago police say no one is in custody.