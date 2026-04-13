10-year-old girl dead, teen in critical condition after fire on Chicago's Far South Side

A 10-year-old girl is dead, and an 18-year-old man was left in critical condition, after a fire in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

Chicago police officers and firefighters were called for a fire in the 10400 block of South Green Street at 3:27 a.m.

Firefighters found a 10-year-old girl in the house, and she was rushed to Roseland Community Hospital, where she died.

Neighbors said the 10-year-old girl was disabled.

An 18-year-old man was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in critical condition.

Police said a man and a woman escaped uninjured.

Neighbors described the horrific and chaotic scene.

"My granddaughter woke me up and said that the house was on fire next door," said Tiwanna Connolly. "When I came out, she was crying, and saying that her sons were in the house."

As of 5:30 a.m., a group of Chicago police investigators remained at the scene. The Chicago Fire Department was also investigating the cause of the fire early Monday.