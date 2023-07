Dresser falls on 1-year old killing her

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a one-year-old girl.

The medical examiner identified her as Ximena Martinez.

Police said a dresser fell on top of the toddler at a home near 65th and Hermitage in Englewood Sunday night.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she died.