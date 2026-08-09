1-year-old boy, 2 adults hospitalized after fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A 1-year-old boy was left in critical condition, and two adults were also injured, after a fire in Chicago's South Shore community this weekend.

Chicago police said their officers, and firefighters from the Chicago Fire Department, were called at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for an accidental fire at a home in the 6800 block of South Merrill Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department put out the flames.

A 29-year-old man in the home suffered burns to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 1-year-old boy also suffered burns to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman suffered minor burns and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Sunday morning.