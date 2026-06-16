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1 person taken to hospital after kitchen fire at downtown Chicago restaurant

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly, Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was taken to a hospital after a kitchen fire at a downtown Chicago restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The CFD said the fire broke out in the kitchen at Wilma's Famous BBQ, on the second floor of the building at 17 N. Wabash Ave. in Jewelers Row.

One person was transported to a hospital from the scene in fair condition.

The fire was extinguished.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Wilma's Famous BBQ to find out if the restaurant will open Tuesday.

A larger kitchen fire broke out at the same restaurant on the evening of April 9, 2025, sending the smell of smoke wafting through the downtown area.

The space that now houses Wilma's Famous BBQ was formerly home to the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery.

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