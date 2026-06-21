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Person on CTA train injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

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A person on a CTA Red Line train was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 95th Street Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

At 8:47 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the northbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.

There had been a shooting, and one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

State police confirmed this person was on a train. The Chicago Transit Authority Red Line runs in the center median of the Dan Ryan and has its terminal at 95th Street.

Video from the scene showed the front windshield of a Red Line train damaged by gunfire.

State police did not provide any further details on the shooting, or whether the person on the train was injured by gunfire or in some other way.

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