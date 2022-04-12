Watch CBS News

Woman dies after Lincoln Park apartment fire

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after  an apartment fire in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in a studio apartment on the third floor of the building, located at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave. 

CFD said the woman was taken to the local hospital in critical condition and later died. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on April 12, 2022 / 8:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.