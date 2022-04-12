Woman dies after Lincoln Park apartment fire
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after an apartment fire in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in a studio apartment on the third floor of the building, located at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave.
CFD said the woman was taken to the local hospital in critical condition and later died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
