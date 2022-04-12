Woman dies after Lincoln Park apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after an apartment fire in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.

2322 N Commonwealth. Fire on 3rd floor 1person transported. Fire is out. pic.twitter.com/qt4ZizFy6p — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2022

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in a studio apartment on the third floor of the building, located at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave.

CFD said the woman was taken to the local hospital in critical condition and later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.