1 person injured, dog rescued after apartment building fire in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured and a dog was rescued after an apartment fire in Irving Park overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 3900 block of Berteau Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters rescued a dog from underneath a bed and reunited with its owner. She told CBS 2 it was the happiest moment of her life.

"I was ready to run back in myself, I didn't want to lose this guy" resident Stephanie Gogolewski said. "But the smoke in there was so thick we couldn't see anything."

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.