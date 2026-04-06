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1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-57 in Chicago's south suburbs

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-57 in the south Chicago suburb of Markham during the midday hours Monday.

At 11:58 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 57 northbound at 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One occupant of a vehicle was taken to an unspecified hospital with injuries, state police said. The person's condition was not specified.

The on-ramp to northbound I-57 was closed briefly after the crash, but reopened by 12:30 p.m.

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