One person was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the 0-99 block of East 103rd Street. The Chicago Fire Department reported the fire on X at 4:42 a.m., and raised a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

Photos and video shared by the CFD show firefighters shooting a hose stream into a second-story window of a building that appears to have a storefront on the ground floor and apartments above.

Chicago Fire Department

Video also shows flames raging in the rear of the building.

One person was taken from the scene to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition for smoke inhalation, the CFD said.

Information about the cause and origin of the fire was not immediately available.