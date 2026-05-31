1 person dead in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

At 3:47 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to the southbound Dan Ryan (I-90/94) at 18th Street for a two-vehicle crash.

State police did not provide any details about the crash, but did say two people were taken to hospitals with injuries and one of them died.

Beginning at 4:19 a.m., all traffic was diverted off the Dan Ryan at 18th Street. All lanes were back open at 7:48 a.m.