Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

One person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

At 3:47 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to the southbound Dan Ryan (I-90/94) at 18th Street for a two-vehicle crash.

State police did not provide any details about the crash, but did say two people were taken to hospitals with injuries and one of them died.

Beginning at 4:19 a.m., all traffic was diverted off the Dan Ryan at 18th Street. All lanes were back open at 7:48 a.m.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue