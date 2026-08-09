1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after fire in Lake Forest, Illinois

A person was found dead inside a house in Lake Forest, Illinois, following a fire early Sunday.

The Lake Forest Fire Department was called just after midnight Sunday morning for a fire in the 1200 block of Griffith Road. Firefighters found a two-story house ablaze with flames visible from a rear first-story window, and quickly used a hose like to put out the fire.

Two people were in the home when the fire started. One escaped by jumping through a second-story window and was found outside the house.

The occupant who escaped was taken to Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital and was stabilized, the fire department said.

The second occupant was found dead inside the house as firefighters conducted a search.

Numerous other suburban Chicago fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire continued Sunday.