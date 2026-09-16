Winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold at Little Village supermarket

Check your tickets!

A $1 million winning Lotto ticket was sold this week at a Little Village supermarket, lottery officials said.

The ticket for the Monday, Sept.14, drawing was sold at Tony's Fresh Market at 2551 W. Cermak Rd.

The ticket matched all six numbers. Those numbers again were: 11, 15, 37, 43, 45, 48.

The ticket also won an additional $4 for matching two of six numbers on two other lines of play.

For selling the winning ticket, the supermarket will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.