1 man dead, 1 hurt in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

A shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 1:01 a.m., two men were standing outside in the 1400 block of West 65th Street when a light-colored car approached them and someone inside shot them both, police said.

The car sped off north on Laflin Street, police said.

One of the men, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man, 32, was also shot throughout his body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.