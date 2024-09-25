1 killed, another critical after shootout in front of Chicago Near West Side hot dog stand

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded following a shootout Tuesday night in front of a hot dog stand in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 10:30 p.m., occupants in a dark-colored SUV and a red sedan got out of their vehicles and exchanged gunfire in front of Jim's hot dog stand in the 1200 block of South Union.

The first victim, only described as an adult man, was struck in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The second, a 19-year-old man from the SUV, was dropped off at Rush Hospital and then transferred to Stroger in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness who wanted to remain anonymous shared what they saw.

"I saw a red car pull up, and then two people got out, and they started shooting, and then after they finished, they pulled out and stopped right in the corner, and then the guy got out and started walking. The guy who got shot, he got killed."

It's not clear what led up to the shooting. Police say they are still investigating the circumstances.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.