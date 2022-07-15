1 killed, 3 injured in crash near O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and three others were injured – including a 3-year-old boy – after a driver ran a red light, causing a crash Thursday night near O'Hare International Airport.

Police said a 59-year-old man driving a Honda Civic ran a red light while trying to make a left turn on Mannheim Road at Irving Park Road around 9:35 p.m., just east of the airport.

Multiple vehicles hit the Civic as the driver was trying to turn.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition. A 30-year-old man in the Civic also was taken to Lutheran General, where he was pronounced dead.

A man and a 3-year-old boy who were in another vehicle were taken to Lutheran General in good condition with minor injuries.

Citations were issued to the 59-year-old man, and the crash remains under investigation.