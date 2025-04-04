1 injured in Lakeview stabbing, Chicago police say

A person was stabbed outside a business on Chicago's North Side in the early hours of Friday morning, police said.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man tried to go into a business in the 3700 block of North Broadway, but was turned away because he didn't have proper identification.

He then became aggressive with staff and was thrown out, police said. As he stood by the door, police said he pulled out a "sharp object" and began swinging it, striking a person in the left arm and causing a cut.

The man fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by Chicago paramedics and refused to go to the hospital. Police said he was in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.