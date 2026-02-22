1 injured, 1 dead of self-inflicted gunshot in domestic incident in Des Plaines, Illinois

Police in the northwest Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Illinois on Sunday were investigating a domestic incident in which one person was injured and another died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Des Plaines police were called for a domestic incident in the 600 block of Jill Court. Upon arrival, officers found out a domestic incident between two people had become physical, and one of those two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This person was taken to an area hospital. The nature of the person's injuries was not specified.

Around 11:50 p.m., police in neighboring Park Ridge were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Meacham Avenue. They found someone in the car who had fled the domestic incident in Des Plaines and had then suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died, police said.

Further information was not released Sunday.