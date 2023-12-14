Construction workers injured at site for new UChicago Medicine cancer center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two construction workers were hurt Thursday while working on a new cancer care and research center at the University of Chicago medical Center.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Turner Construction Company said a piece of equipment failed at the site, and the two workers who were hurt were taken to a hospital "for evaluation and care." The company was not more specific about the equipment that failed.

Several emergency crews were spotted at the scene Thursday afternoon.

"We work extremely hard to avoid days like this and our thoughts are with the individuals involved, their family members, and colleagues," Turner Construction said in a statement. "A thorough investigation is underway and work is paused at this time."

The seven-story, 575,000 square-foot cancer care and research pavilion is being built on 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues on the University of Chicago Medical Center campus.

On Wednesday, the university announced a $20 million grant for the very construction project the workers were working on.