University of Chicago building city's first free standing cancer care, research center

University of Chicago Medicine building city's first free standing cancer care, research center
University of Chicago Medicine building city's first free standing cancer care, research center 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new cancer care center is coming to Hyde Park.

On Tuesday University of Chicago Medicine is breaking ground at 10 a.m. on the city's first free-standing cancer care and research facility. It will be located at 57th and Drexel. 

The $815 million facility will include 80 private beds for patients, dozens of exam rooms and dedicated space to conduct clinical trials.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2027.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 6:37 AM

