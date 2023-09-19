University of Chicago building city's first free standing cancer care, research center

University of Chicago Medicine building city's first free standing cancer care, research center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new cancer care center is coming to Hyde Park.

On Tuesday University of Chicago Medicine is breaking ground at 10 a.m. on the city's first free-standing cancer care and research facility. It will be located at 57th and Drexel.

The $815 million facility will include 80 private beds for patients, dozens of exam rooms and dedicated space to conduct clinical trials.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2027.