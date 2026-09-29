$1.6 million in prizes won between 3 Powerball, Lucky Day Lotto players

Three players have won a combined $1.6 million in prizes in two lottery games this week.

The prizes were for Monday's Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto drawings, lottery officials said.

A Powerball player purchased their winning ticket at Jewel-Osco, at 2401 N. U.S. Highway 12 in Spring Grove.

The ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win a $1 million prize.

Those numbers again were: 17, 21, 29, 42, 49 and Powerball number 7.

The store will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.

An online lottery player also matched the five winning numbers in the Powerball drawing to win $150,000.

In addition, an online Lucky Day Lotto player matched all five numbers in Monday's midday drawing to win the $500,000 jackpot.

The numbers were: 9, 17, 23, 29, 32.

Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize. Winners are advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m., while Lucky Day Lotto, an Illinois-only draw game, has two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., with jackpots starting at $100,000.