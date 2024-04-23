Trump trial live updates as court resumes with contempt hearing today

Trump trial live updates as court resumes with contempt hearing todayget the free app
Prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed at a hearing on Tuesday over whether former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order imposed by the judge, before witness testimony was due to resume in his trial.
Attorneys from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office have asked Judge Juan Merchan to find Trump in contempt for 10 social media posts, many of which attacked likely witnesses in the case, including Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen. They asked Merchan to impose a $1,000 fine for each post and order Trump to take them down.
The gag order forbids Trump from commenting on witnesses, jurors and others involved in the proceedings.
"His attacks on witnesses clearly violate the order, willfully and flagrantly. The court should now hold him in contempt for each of the 10 posts," prosecutor Chris Conroy said. "No one is off limits to the defendant. He can attack and seek to intimidate anyone he wants to in service to himself."
Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, argued that his client was responding to political attacks in his posts, and did not believe he was violating the order when reposting or quoting others. The judge seemed unpersuaded, but said he would not make a ruling immediately.
"Mr. Blanche, you're losing all credibility, you're losing all credibility with the court," Merchan said at one point. "Is there any other argument you want to make?"
The prosecution's first witness, David Pecker, is soon expected to retake the stand to continue his testimony. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and has pleaded not guilty.
The proceedings are not being televised, since New York law doesn't allow recording of criminal proceedings. CBS News has reporters in the courtroom and in a nearby overflow room watching the trial.
Trump lashes out at judge on Truth Social after contempt hearing
During a brief break in Tuesday's proceedings, Trump found time to post about Merchan on his social media site, Truth Social.
"Highly conflicted, to put it mildly, Judge Juan Merchan, has taken away my constitutional right to free speech," Trump wrote in all-caps.
Merchan has not yet ruled on the motion, which asks him to fine and warn Trump over 10 instances in which prosecutors say he violated a gag order in the case.
Most of the instances were posted on Truth Social, where posts are called "truths." Blanche said Tuesday that Trump "truths repeatedly, all day virtually, seven days a week."
Judge to Trump lawyer: "You're losing all credibility"
Merchan is growing increasingly frustrated with Blanche's attempts to explain Trump's inflammatory posts.
Merchan brought up a Trump post quoting Jesse Waters, the Fox News host. It was a quote, not a repost, the judge pointed out.
Merchan said Trump had to "manipulate" a keyboard, "use the shift key" and "put it in quotes" to post Watters' statement about a potential juror. He again asked what political attack Trump was responding to, and receiving no clear example from Blanche.
"It's worth ending on this point. This gag order, we are trying to comply with it," Blanche told the judge. "President Trump is being very careful to comply with your honor's rules."
"Mr. Blanche, you're losing all credibility, you're losing all credibility with the court," Merchan responded. "Is there any other argument you want to make?"
The judge indicated he would reserve judgment for now on whether to hold Trump in contempt.
Blanche defends Trump reposts, saying he didn't think he was violating order
Blanche argued that Trump reposting others' content or linking to news articles is not a violation of the gag order.
"Tell me what case law you have to support that," Merchan asked.
"I don't have any case law to support that, it's just common sense," Blanche responded. He said Trump did not believe he was violating the gag order when reposting others' content.
"Are you testifying under oath that that's his position?" Merchan asked. "I'd like to hear that. I'd like to hear that. Or do you want me to accept it just because you're saying it?"
Judge gets heated as Blanche defends Trump
Merchan, the judge, questioned Blanche about his contention that many of Trump's posts were him responding to political attacks. He asked Blanche to identify what those attacks were.
Blanche said Cohen and Daniels had repeatedly criticized Trump politically in the lead-up to the trial.
"Give me one, give me the most recent one that he is responding to," Merchan asked, a version of a question he asked several times.
"I don't have a particular tweet that is dispositive," Blanche said, asking why the example had to be "recent."
Merchan's voice raised in reply.
"I'm asking the questions, OK? I'm going to decide whether your client is in contempt or not, so please don't turn it around," Merchan said.
Trump attorney: "No willful violation" of gag order
Todd Blanche, Trump's defense attorney, is now addressing the court. He told the judge there was "no willful violation" of the gag order.
"President Trump does in fact know what the gag order allows him to do and not allow him to do," he said.
Blanche is arguing that Trump should be allowed to respond to what he believes are statements about politics, even if made by a witness.
Prosecutors don't want Trump jailed if found in contempt
Despite saying Trump crossed "crystal clear, unequivocal lines" in his posts, Conroy said prosecutors are not asking Merchan to jail Trump.
"We are not yet seeking an incarceratory penalty, though the defendant seems to be angling for that," Conroy said. "Remind him that incarceration is an option, should this continue."
Prosecutor ties Trump post about Fox News segment to juror's exit
Conroy pointed to a segment on Fox News by host Jesse Waters last week about jurors who were being interviewed to sit on the jury. In a post, Trump quoted Waters as saying "undercover liberal activists" were "lying to the judge" to get on the jury.
"The defendant took something Jesse Waters said, added it, posted it. He did it about 40 minutes after Jesse Waters said part of the statement," Conroy said. "To me that shows very clear deliberation and willfulness in making the post."
The next day, one of the jurors asked to be dismissed, citing fears about being identified. She said her friends and family had already asked if she was selected to serve.
"What happened here is precisely what this order was designed to prevent," Conroy told the court. "He violates the order when he posts about known witnesses, or reasonably foreseeable witnesses … and he violates the order when he posts about a juror, or prospective juror."
Prosecutor: Trump "willfully and flagrantly" violated gag order
Prosecutor Chris Conroy kicked things off for the state, submitting 10 of Trump's recent posts to the court. He said they each violated the order restricting Trump's comments on those involved in the case.
"His attacks on witnesses clearly violate the order, willfully and flagrantly. The court should now hold him in contempt for each of the 10 posts," Conroy said. "No one is off limits to the defendant. He can attack and seek to intimidate anyone he wants to in service to himself."
Trump, seated at the defense table, appeared to be staring straight ahead during Conroy's presentation.
Conroy is now going through each of the posts, one by one. Most of them appeared on Trump's Truth Social platform, and many attacked Cohen's credibility as a witness.
Contempt hearing gets underway
After a brief sidebar with lawyers for both sides, Judge Juan Merchan turned to the matter at hand: whether Trump has violated the judge's gag order by posting about witnesses on social media, and whether he should be punished for the violations.
"The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether Trump should be held in contempt for one or all of these violations," the judge said.
Trump arrives at courtroom for contempt hearing
Wearing a red tie and dark suit, the former president spoke before entering the courtroom, where the judge will hear arguments over whether he violated the gag order.
He did not address the proceedings in the courtroom, but took the opportunity to urge Pennsylvanians to go to the polls in the state's primary and blame President Biden for his handling of protests on college campuses and the Middle East.
"What's going on is a disgrace to our country, and it's all Biden's fault, and everybody knows it," he said.
What David Pecker, the first witness, said on the stand
Jurors were told to be ready to return to the courtroom by 11 a.m. on Tuesday to resume hearing testimony by the trial's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.
Pecker was on the stand for about half an hour after attorneys for both sides presented their opening statements. He broadly described the operations of the National Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc., or AMI, which he left in 2020.
Under questioning by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass, Pecker said he had final say over what Steinglass described as particularly "juicy" stories.
"We used checkbook journalism," Pecker said, describing how editors were empowered to spend up to $10,000 on sourcing for stories, but that larger expenses "would have to be vetted and brought up to me for approval."
He is expected to testify at length about an alleged "catch and kill" scheme, in which his company purchased the rights to unflattering stories about Trump, but never published them. A prosecutor said in court Monday that Pecker will also describe an effort to find and publish stories that would be damaging to Trump's opponents in the 2016 election.
What prosecutors said in their opening statement
Matthew Colangelo, a member of Bragg's team, kicked things off for the prosecution, laying out the central allegations in the case.
Just days before the 2016 election, Trump's attorney at the time, Cohen, paid $130,000 to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. Trump denies the encounter.
Colangelo said Cohen made the payment "at the defendant's direction, and did it to influence the election." He portrayed the payment as part of a scheme concocted by Trump, Cohen and Pecker to bury negative stories about Trump and attack his rivals. The plan was hatched at a meeting at Trump Tower in 2015, Colangelo said.
"Together they conspired to influence the 2016 presidential election," Colangelo told the jury, saying Pecker agreed to act as Trump's "eyes and ears" during the 2016 campaign.
Colangelo laid out the "catch and kill" tactic allegedly used by Pecker and Dylan Howard, the Enquirer's editor, to shield Trump from negative stories. The practice involved buying the rights to someone's story and then declining to publish the account, effectively keeping it hidden. They also published unflattering stories about Trump's rivals.
Prosecutors allege AMI, the Enquirer's parent company, employed the "catch and kill" tactic twice before the payment to Daniels. One instance involved a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model to secure the rights to her story. The model, Karen McDougal, also alleged an affair with Trump, which he denies. Colangelo told jurors they would hear a recording of Cohen promising to set up a shell company to buy the rights to McDougal's story from the Enquirer to reimburse Pecker for the purchase.
In the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, Daniels' lawyer approached the Enquirer about selling the rights to her story as well, Colangelo said. Howard put the lawyer in touch with Cohen, who negotiated the $130,000 payment, according to prosecutors. Colangelo said Trump hoped to delay the deal until after the election, and then not pay at all. Cohen ultimately transferred the money to Daniels' attorney just days before Election Day.
"This was a planned, coordinated, long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election to help Donald Trump get elected," Colangelo told the jury. "It was election fraud, pure and simple."
What Trump's attorney said in his opening statement
Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, delivered the defense's opening statement after Colangelo. He said the jury is "going to learn that this was not a payback."
"Think for a moment of what the People just told you. President Trump did not pay Mr. Cohen back $130,000. President Trump paid Michael Cohen $420,000," Blanche said, as Trump watched him. "Would a frugal businessman, would a man who 'pinches pennies,' repay a $130,000 debt to the tune of $420,000?"
He said the $35,000 that Cohen received each month was for his services as Trump's personal attorney, not as reimbursement for the Daniels payment. He argued that Trump "had nothing to do with the 34 pieces of paper … except that he signed them in the White House, while he was running the country." Each charge in the indictment refers to a record created to document a payment to Cohen.
"There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy. They've put something sinister on this idea, as if it was a crime," Blanche continued. "President Trump fought back like he always does, and like he's entitled to do. To protect his family, his reputation and his brand. And that is not a crime."
Blanche said Cohen is "obsessed" with Trump and has been for "many, many years." He argued that Cohen decided "to blame President Trump for all of his problems" when he was arrested on federal charges in 2018.
"He has talked extensively about his desire to see President Trump go to prison. He has talked extensively about his desire to see President Trump's family go to prison," Blanche said.
"He has a goal, and obsession, with getting Trump," he continued, adding later, "I submit to you that he cannot be trusted."