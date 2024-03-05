Super Tuesday 2024 live updates as vote results come in for today's primaries

Super Tuesday 2024 live updates as vote results come in for today's primariesget the free app
It's Super Tuesday, and voters have cast their ballots in presidential primaries and caucuses in more than a dozen states that will award over a third of all of the delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic nomination process. Results will be updated here throughout the evening.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump have swept all of the races in which CBS News has projected a winner so far, including delegate-rich states like Virginia and North Carolina. Exit polls showed Trump leading Haley across broad swaths of the GOP electorate in several states, with voters saying immigration and the economy were there most important issues.
It won't be mathematically possible yet for Trump to amass enough delegates to secure the nomination, but the outcome should provide a clearer sense of whether he'll continue his dominance over Haley in the remaining states. Since 1988, when the first major Super Tuesday took place, no Republican has won the presidential nomination without winning the most states on that day.
Polls began closing at 7 p.m. ET. Voting locations in most states holding primaries remain open until 7 p.m. local time, though the latest ones close at 8 p.m. local time. Voters who are in line when the polls close will still be able to cast their ballots.
Trump and Biden both notch wins in Arkansas
CBS News projects Trump and Mr. Biden will both pick up victories in Arkansas. The GOP primary allocates 40 delegates, while the Democratic contest offers 31 delegates.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House press secretary under Trump, and endorsed her former boss last year. The state's former governor, Asa Hutchinson, ran against Trump in the GOP primary, but his candidacy failed to gain traction and he dropped out of the race in January.
Trump and Biden win Maine
Trump and Mr. Biden both will win in Maine, CBS News projects. There are 20 delegates at stake in the GOP primary and 24 on the Democratic side.
U.S. cyber agency sees "no known credible or specific threat" to election operations
A senior official from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, said it "did not observe anything out of the ordinary" across the elections taking place in 16 states and one U.S. territory. The official reiterated "there is no known credible or specific threat to" election operations on Super Tuesday.
Ahead of the November general election, CISA is taking steps to protect the well-being of election workers, including mail workers who may encounter fentanyl, the senior official told CBS News.
"After last year, with multiple instances of potential fentanyl being mailed to several election offices, CISA recognizes it as a potential threat vector," the official said, noting the agency has updated its hazardous material guide to advise partners on how to safeguard against possible fentanyl exposure, in addition to anthrax and ricin.
When asked about foreign influence operations, including by Russia, the official said CISA is not tracking any specific or credible threats at this time.
Biden wins Massachusetts, CBS News projects
Mr. Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, which has 92 delegates at stake.
Biden and Trump's weak spots, according to CBS News polling
Candidates who win their party nominations have plenty of strengths, but they are not without their flaws and their opponents are sure to seize on them. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins with new poll data to help explain each candidate's weak spots:
Trump and Biden pick up wins in Oklahoma and Tennessee, CBS News projects
Trump claimed another two victories, besting Haley in Oklahoma and Tennessee's Republican presidential primaries, CBS News projects. There are 43 GOP delegates up for grabs in the Sooner State, and 58 in Tennessee.
Mr. Biden, meanwhile, wins the Democratic primaries in Oklahoma and Tennessee, CBS News projects. There were 36 Democratic delegates at stake in Oklahoma, and 63 in Tennessee.
How Trump won the Virginia Republican primary
Trump won Virginia by winning the support of most key demographic groups in the Virginia Republican primary.
As has been the case throughout the primaries, Trump won with the support of the different components of the Republican Party, most of whom had made up their minds to vote for him last year before any of the primary contests had begun.
Conservative voters and White evangelicals strongly backed him, as did voters without college degrees. He also won majorities of both men and women, both White and non-White voters, and among voters of all age groups.
Four in 10 voters in this open primary did not identify as Republicans, possibly making Virginia a little less friendly territory for Trump than either in Iowa or South Carolina. Most voters did not consider themselves part of the MAGA movement.
But Trump still controlled the narrative, to some extent. Immigration is the top concern for voters and most think undocumented immigrants should be deported. The voters who think so are voting for Trump, and most trust him to handle the crisis at the border.
Most voters are dissatisfied or angry with the way things are going in the country and feel the economy is not doing well. These voters are also voting for Trump, and they trust Trump to handle the economy better.
Most even trust Trump to better handle an international crisis. The top qualities voters wanted in a candidate were sharing your values and fighting for people like me, Trump won those voters as well.
Haley won among the four in 10 voters who either identified as Democrats or independents, as well as those voting in a GOP primary for the first time. Most of those voters were not Republicans, and she won moderates.
But these voters weren't enough to offset an electorate that was still mostly Republican and largely conservative. Even though most Virginia Republican primary voters do not consider themselves MAGA, enough of the non-MAGA Republicans still voted for Trump.
Polls in 5 more states close
Polls in another five states — Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Tennessee — have now closed as of 8 p.m. ET.
Biden wins Vermont, CBS News projects
Mr. Biden will win the Democratic primary in Vermont, CBS News projects. There are 16 delegates up for grabs.
How Trump won North Carolina: Broad support across the GOP electorate
Trump defeated Haley in the North Carolina GOP primary by getting widespread, strong support across demographic groups, exit polls show.
The former president won majorities of both men and women. He won younger and older voters. The Republican base backed Trump strongly: he won eight out of 10 of the state's evangelical voters. And he captured nearly nine in 10 of those who are "very conservative." White voters with a college degree overwhelmingly backed him.
About four in 10 North Carolina primary voters call themselves part of the MAGA movement, and Trump overwhelmingly won those voters. He even won more than 40% of voters who did not identify as MAGA.
Throughout the campaign, GOP primary voters have been looking for a candidate who shares their values and would fight for people like them. Trump bested Haley among these groups in contest so far where exit polls have been conducted.
Immigration was the top issue for North Carolina voters, and those who said it was their most important concern went big for Trump.
Haley did defeat Trump among moderates. She ran pretty well among independents and with voters with college degrees, although didn't win them outright. This wasn't enough to push her ahead of Trump.
Trump and Biden win North Carolina, CBS News projects
Trump will win North Carolina, CBS News projects. Seventy-four delegates are up for grabs in the Republican primary.
Trump won the general election in the state in 2016 and 2020. Winning again could be key to reaching 270 electoral votes in the 2024 general election.
Mr. Biden also will win the state, CBS News projects. There are 116 delegates at stake in the Democratic primary.
Trump wins Virginia Republican primary, CBS News projects
CBS News projects that Trump will win Virginia's GOP presidential primary. Forty-eight delegates are at stake in the commonwealth.
Early exit polls showed Trump leading Haley among most key demographic groups in the Virginia primary. As has been the case elsewhere, Trump is running especially well with the parts of the Republican base that are predominant in the GOP electorate. Very conservative voters and White evangelicals strongly back him, as do White voters without college degrees.
Virginia was one of the best chances Haley had at a strong Super Tuesday performance. In 2016, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio came within two points of Trump in the Republican primary.
Virginia leans Trump while Biden wins Democratic primary, CBS News estimates
With polls now closed in Virginia, CBS News estimates that the Republican primary leans Trump.
Meanwhile, Mr. Biden will win the commonwealth's Democratic primary, CBS News projects. There are 99 delegates at stake on the Democratic side.
President Biden wins Iowa caucuses
President Biden has won the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus, claiming all 40 of the state's delegates, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday evening, as the president sailed to an easy victory in the Hawkeye State's no-frills mail-in voting process this year.
Democrats in Iowa have been submitting their presidential preference cards by mail for months, after the party ditched the usual first-in-the-nation caucuses. Democrats still met on Jan. 15 to conduct party business, but after the Democratic National Committee altered its primary calendar, they opted to release the results on Super Tuesday instead. The change comes after an embarrassing and chaotic showing at the 2020 Democratic caucuses, when the results were delayed due to problems with the reporting system.
Though the process changed for Democrats this year, Iowa Republicans held the first GOP nominating contest, and former President Donald Trump walked away with more than 50% of all ballots cast in January.
Biden campaign: "Polls come and go"
The Biden campaign brushed off polling showing the president trailing former President Donald Trump on a number of issues, saying "polls come and go."
"I think it's really important to understand that there's only one guy in this race that is focused on solutions and making the lives of the American people better," Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesperson, told CBS News' Major Garrett on Tuesday when asked about how the campaign planned to turn around voters' perceptions of the economy and immigration.
Munoz said the campaign is focused on "taking that message to every single American that will decide this election" and that Mr. Biden is "consolidating his base" while Trump is "seeing serious hemorrhaging with the voters that will decide this election, including those in the suburbs and women voters."
"We're seeing serious issues for Donald Trump with some of the key voters that we think are gettable," he said.
Immigration top concern among GOP voters
Immigration was ranked the top concern among Republican primary voters in North Carolina and Virginia, according to exit polling.
When asked to pick from a list of four concerns, immigration outranked the economy, abortion and foreign policy in every state where exit polls have been conducted so far. The economy came in second for voters in both states.
Super Tuesday exit polls and analysis for the 2024 primaries
Here's what's on the minds of some of today's GOP primary voters: Trump and Haley voters are looking for different traits in a candidate.
We've seen this play out in the earlier contests, and it's the same in Virginia, North Carolina and California.
Voters supporting former President Donald Trump want someone who will fight for people like them, while those who support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley want someone who either shares their values or has the right temperament.
Read updates on the exit polling throughout the evening from the CBS News data desk's Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus here.
Nikki Haley has no events on her Super Tuesday schedule
Nikki Haley kept a light schedule on Super Tuesday, flying to South Carolina this evening after campaigning in Texas. The former U.N. ambassador was expected to arrive in Charleston by the afternoon.
She said her main goal in tonight's primaries is to "remain competitive," but she has been vague about what exactly that means.
"We are a bunch of happy warriors today, [getting out the vote], playing music and having fun," her campaign said in a statement.
Haley's campaign confirmed she also has nothing on her calendar for Wednesday.
By Nidia Cavazos and Caitlin Yilek
Taylor Swift reminds people to vote on Super Tuesday
Taylor Swift is urging her legions of followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday. The pop star, who has 282 million followers on Instagram, posted a message on her stories reminding people that more than a dozen states are holding presidential voting contests today.
Trump campaign aims to seal the deal
The Trump campaign said the former president is hoping to accumulate as many of the 865 delegates at stake tonight as possible, pushing him closer to securing the nomination.
"The Trump campaign is laser focused on getting as many delegates as possible and coalescing the entire party in order to defeat Joe Biden and take back the White House," the campaign said in a statement.
Trump needs a total of 1,215 delegates to clinch the nomination. He has 276 heading into Super Tuesday.
By Olivia Rinaldi and Caitlin Yilek
Going into Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley's support boosted by her appeal to independents, women
Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over Nikki Haley in Republicans' preferences and in delegates going into the Super Tuesday contests. So what do we make of Nikki Haley winning a quarter and sometimes a third of the vote in these early primaries — and what should we make of it if she does so on Super Tuesday?
Most Republicans aren't ready to cross party lines come November: almost all self-identified Republicans nationwide — 96% — say they'd vote for Trump in a matchup with President Joe Biden. Instead, Haley's support in primary contests so far has often come from independents and some Democrats who've come into the GOP primaries, but she fares more poorly among self-identified Republicans.
Read more here from the CBS News data desk's Fred Backus here.
Which states vote on Super Tuesday 2024? Full list of who votes today
Here's the full list of states that are voting across the country on Super Tuesday:
Republican primaries or caucuses are being held in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Fourteen of these states — all but Alaska — are also holding Democratic contests, as is the U.S. territory of American Samoa. The results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, which were conducted by mail in January, will also be released on Super Tuesday.
Read more here for details on the number of delegates at stake on Super Tuesday.
Latest CBS News poll on prospect of a 2024 Biden v. Trump rematch
"Negative" and "depressing" are voters' most commonly picked descriptions, when asked about their expectations of another Biden v. Trump campaign. Democrats, in particular, say so.
Most of Mr. Biden's voters feel this is an election mostly about fear of what might happen; and more of them are voting to oppose Trump than because they like Mr. Biden.
Most of Trump's voters say this is an election about hope for what might happen; more of them are voting Trump because they like him, not opposition to Mr. Biden.
By Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna
What time do Super Tuesday polls open and close? Key voting hours to know for 2024
For the GOP, 13 primaries and two caucuses are taking place, with 865 delegates at stake for the two Republican candidates still in the race — former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Elections for the Democratic presidential nomination are also taking place in 15 states and one U.S. territory, American Samoa. President Biden does not have a major challenger, but author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips are also running for the Democratic nomination.
Poll opening and closing times on Super Tuesday vary from state to state. Read more here to find the latest information on what time polls open and close in each state that's voting on March 5.
Why is Super Tuesday important? Here's how the vote could shape 2024 elections
The number of delegates and states up for grabs on Super Tuesday has the potential to confer what's likely to be an insurmountable edge. In the 2008 election, close to 50% of the delegates were awarded on Super Tuesday, according to Barbara Norrander, emeritus professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy and the author of the 1994 book "Super Tuesday."
This year, Republicans have 865 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday, with 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates needed to win — meaning that about 35% of the delegates will be up for grabs. There are 1,420 delegates (around 36%) at stake for Democrats tonight. The winner of the Democratic nomination must be awarded 1,968 out of the total 3,394 delegates available.