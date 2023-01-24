Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nods for Academy Awards with 11

Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nods for Academy Awards with 11get the free app
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led this year's Oscar nominations as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Released back in March, the A24 film has proved an unlikely Oscar heavyweight against the expectations of even its makers. Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for best actress.
The 10 movies up for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness"; "Women Talking."
If last year's Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+'s "CODA" won best picture and Netflix landed a leading 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes after two years of a pandemic make up many of this year's top contenders.
For the first time, two sequels — "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" — were nominated for best picture. The two films together account for some $3.5 billion at the box office.
Tom Cruise missed out on an acting nomination, but the film credited with bringing many moviegoers back to theaters walked away with seven nominations. Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," made in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, scored five nominations, including the first acting nod for a performance in a Marvel movie: Angela Bassett, the likely favorite to win best supporting actress.
Baz Luhrmanns' bedazzled biopic "Elvis" came away with eight nominations, including a best actor nod for star Austin Butler and nominations for its costumes, sound and production design.
Though Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" struggled to catch on with audiences, the director's autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person. Williams' 53 nominations trails only Walt Disney's 59.
Only one streaming title broke into the best-picture field: The German World War I film "All Quiet on the Western Front." Though Netflix for the first time in years lacks a possible best picture front-runner, "All Quiet on the Western Front" landed a better-than-expected nine nominations.
The other nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tár"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans."
The other nominees for best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Bill Nighy, "Living"; Paul Mescal, "Aftersun."
The other nominees for best supporting actress are: Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Quan was nominated for best supporting actor, and the other nominees are: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin."
The nominees for original screenplay are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "Banshees of Inisherin"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Triangle of Sadness."
At the Golden Globes, "The Fabelmans" won for best motion picture drama while "Banshees of Inisherin" took home best motion picture comedy or musical. Spielberg also won the best director award.
In the best actress categories, Blanchett won for her performance in "Tár" and Yeoh won for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The best actor awards went to Butler for his "Elvis" performance and Farrell for "Banshees of Inisherin."
Bassett took home the Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture — the first Marvel star to earn a major award. Quan won the best supporting actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The Oscars is scheduled to be held March 12.