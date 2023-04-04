Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: More rounds of severe weather possible Tuesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only four days after a round of severe weather brought 16 tornadoes to northern Illinois and Indiana – and inconveniently on runoff Election Day in Chicago and many suburbs – more potentially severe weather is bearing down on the Chicago area Tuesday.

The first round of storms for Tuesday are expected between noon and 4 p.m.. Scattered storms will move from west to east and could be severe.

A secondary round of storms is expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. These storms could also be severe.

Tracking the severe weather threat

By Tuesday morning, expect areas of light rain or drizzle, with temperatures in the low 40s.

The first round of storms for Tuesday are expected between noon and 4 p.m.. Scattered storms will move from west to east and could be severe. 

A secondary round of storms is expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. These storms could also be severe. 

The greatest threat will come from damaging straight-line winds, as storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour. A secondary, but elevate threat comes from storms producing tornadoes and very large hail.  

The last round of storms is expected Wednesday morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., as a cold front moves through the area.  

By Albert Ramon
