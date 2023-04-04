Strong winds from severe storms damage roofs from West Humboldt Park to Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The storms Tuesday afternoon caused serious damage to the roofs of three buildings in Chicago from West Humboldt Park to Old Town.

The Fire Department reported when a localized, but high-wind-force storm passed through the city from the west, their crews responded to significant roof damage at three locations.

Roof damage was reported at the building at 4556 W. Grand Ave. just northwest of the intersection with North Avenue. REB Storage Systems International is listed at that address.

Damage was also reported about nine blocks southeast at 3659 W. Grand Ave. – at the intersection with Division Street and Monticello Avenue, and on Wells Street between Eugenie Street and North Avenue in Old Town – near the Americana Towers high-rise condo building.

Police told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman the top layer of the roof blew off the Old Town building. There was a construction project under way at the time.

Neighbors came to clean up near the building, as a mass of debris littered the street.

The Fire Department reported power poles and trees were also taken down or damaged throughout the area hit by the wind.

There were no reports of injuries.